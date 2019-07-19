× A New Leash on Life is running low on pet food and they need donations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local animal rescue in Huntsville is running low on pet food and they’re asking for your help.

A New Leash on Life took to Facebook to ask for both cat and dog food donations. The post said the Lodge and Tails adoption center is full of hungry animals.

If you want to donate, you can either purchase food to drop off or make a monetary donation.

You can order food on their Amazon wishlist or shop locally and drop it off Wednesday – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at their Tails location, located at 5588 US Highway 431 South.

Dog Wish List –

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1LEX5X3FEMPMZ?ref_=wl_share

Cat Wish List –

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1BAIMC0M3ZT1L?ref_=wl_share

If you want to donate money to the cause and let them shop for you, click here.

A New Leash on Life is opening a location in Madison on Saturday, July 20th, located at 1300 Slaughter Road.