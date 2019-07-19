2019 Preseason All-SEC football team: Tua Tagovailoa highlights record 12 Alabama players selected

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Defending Southeastern Conference champion Alabama is the favorite to once again beat Georgia in the title game in a preseason media poll.

The Crimson Tide was selected by 203 of 260 voters this week at SEC media days in results released Friday. Georgia, which lost to Alabama in the championship game last season, received 49 first-place votes.

Eight teams were picked as the SEC champion on at least one ballot.

The predicted order of finish in the West was Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Mississippi State, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Georgia was picked first in the East, followed by Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

Alabama also led the way with a record 12 first-team preseason All-SEC picks, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and linebacker Dylan Moses.

Here’s a look now at the 2019 All-SEC team as voted by the media. (* indicates a tie).

OFFENSE First Team:
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB D’Andre SwiftGeorgia
RB Najee Harris, Alabama
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
TE Albert OkwuegbunamMissouri
OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL Prince Tega WanoghoAuburn
OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
C  Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

DEFENSE First Team:
DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
DL Jabari ZunigaFlorida
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB Erroll ThompsonMississippi State
DB Grant Delpit, LSU
DB J.R. Reed, Georgia
DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
DB C.J. Henderson, Florida

OFFENSE Second Team:
QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
RB Ke’Shawn VaughnVanderbilt
RB Lamical Perine, Florida
WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt
WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia
OL Damien Lewis, LSU
OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri
OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

DEFENSE Second Team:
DL Nick Coe, Auburn
DL Justin MadubuikeTexas A&M
DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
DL Javon KinlawSouth Carolina
LB Cale Garrett, Missouri
LB De’Jon HarrisArkansas
LB David Reese II, Florida
DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama
DB Kristian Fulton, LSU
DB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

OFFENSE Third Team:
QB Joe Burrow, LSU
RB Larry Rountree, Missouri
RB JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn
WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
TE *Miller Forristall, Alabama
TE *Charlie Woerner, Georgia
OL Deonte Brown, Alabama
OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia
OL Logan StenbergKentucky
OL Matt Womack, Alabama
Drake Jackson, Kentucky

DEFENSE Third Team:
DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas
DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State
DL Tyler Clark, Georgia
LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama
LB Jacob Phillips, LSU
LB Kash Daniel, Kentucky
DB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri
DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama
DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia
DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn

SPECIALISTS First Team:
Braden Mann, Texas A&M
PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
RETURN SPECIALST Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
ALL-PURPOSE Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

SPECIALISTS Second Team:
Tommy Townsend, Florida
PK Anders Carlson, Auburn
RETURN SPECIALIST Marquez CallawayTennessee
ALL-PURPOSE Kadarius Toney, Florida

SPECIALISTS Third Team:
Arryn Siposs, Auburn
PK Evan McPherson, Florida
RETURN SPECIALIST Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M
ALL-PURPOSE Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

