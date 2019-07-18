× W.C. Handy Music Fest kicks off in the Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Grab your dancing shoes and make your way to the Shoals.

The 2019 W.C. Handy Music Festival is taking over the Shoals area starting on Thursday, July 18th and lasting thru Sunday, July 28th. According to organizers, the festival showcases music at locations throughout Northwest Alabama, including parks, restaurants, stores, libraries, museums, art galleries, sidewalks, parking lots, and lawns.

The festival also features athletic events, plays, music classes, car shows, and even more.

This free to attend music festival started in 1982 as a long weekend of music and has since evolved into a 10-day festival with nearly 300 events.

For a complete list of events and more information, click here.

The W.C. Handy Music Festival was initiated with the help and vision of musician of Willie Ruff, who along with Dr. David Mussleman helped the Music Preservation Society present the first W.C. Handy Music Festival.