Lavender can be a strikingly beautiful addition to your garden, and for most, growing it in the summer is pretty easy and straightforward. But planting lavender in your permanent garden and getting it to come back in the winter can be tricky. Here are some facts and tips to help you successfully grow lavender in your garden:

Lavender is an evergreen herb, with silvery grey foliage and blue to purple flowers in the summer. Its recognizable scent comes from its foliage and its flowers. It's native to the Mediterranean area, so it does well in hot, dry weather - not in heavy wet soil.

To successfully plant your lavender, use soil that is loose and drains well, especially in winter. If your soil does not drain, consider plainting in raised beds or large pots. You can also mix permatill, a type of soil amendment, to improve the draining.

Finally, make sure your lavender plants aren't over crowded; keep plenty of room around each plant to give it good air circulation.

Not only does lavender smell great, but when it flowers it attracts beneficial pollinators like bees and butterflies, and can keep pesky insects like mosquitos away. So use these tips to plant your lavender, and try some in your garden today.

