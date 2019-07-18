× 3 people sought in shooting death of Ardmore woman

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County authorities are looking for three men in connection with the shooting death of an Ardmore woman Tuesday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Diane Ferguson Ballard, 72. She was found shot to death in a home in the 5000 block of Elkwood Section Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Donny Shaw said authorities are look for Khalib Holden, 18, Adrian Miguel Lopez, 18, and Quintin Sincere Courtney, 20. The men could be armed with rifles and could be anywhere in the Madison County area, Shaw said.