Police say Huntsville man stole a Uhaul Truck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he stole a Uhaul truck.

Mr. Payne was arrested on July 17th, in a stolen Uhaul Truck, after a short pursuit in Huntsville, according to police. Police say Payne had rented the truck from the Uhaul store on Governor’s Drive on July 13th and never returned it. According to the report, Uhaul made a few attempts to contact Payne before reporting the truck stolen on July 16th.

Police say the truck was spotted on Triana Blvd and after a short chase on Drake Ave, Payne wrecked into a utility pole on Cobb Road.

Payne attempted to escape on foot but the officers say they caught up with him quickly.

Police say Payne has several run-ins with HPD in the past for theft-related incidents.