Police look to identify thief who preyed on hospital visitors

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police are searching for the identity of a person who took advantage of someone in a hospital waiting room. Her crime was caught on surveillance cameras.

According to Florence police, the woman pictured trolled North Alabama Medical Center looking for a victim. Detectives say in mid-June, she walked from waiting room to waiting room asking for change for a $100 bill.

The crime happened when a gentleman helped her out; the currency turned out to be counterfeit. Detectives say there are likely more victims in the community who have fallen victim to her scheme. They say she left the hospital in a white Chevrolet truck.

If you recognize this woman, contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line. You can do so by calling operators right now at (256)386-8685. To submit a tip through your smartphone – download the “P3 Tips” app. All correspondence is kept anonymous and worth a cash reward if she is arrested.