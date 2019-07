× Person fatally shot in Ardmore

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County authorities are conducting a shooting investigation in Ardmore.

The sheriff’s department confirmed that one person was fatally shot. Law enforcement officers have deployed tracking dogs in the area. Authorities say the shooter may have left the area on foot.

BREAKING: One person has been shot and killed in Ardmore. We will provide details as information becomes available. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) July 19, 2019