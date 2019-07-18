North Alabama woman creates website to review online dates and give others safety warning about individuals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police are searching for two suspects from an invasion style robbery that stemmed from a date set up online. Crimes in relation to online dating are unfortunately becoming more common and a North Alabama woman has a solution.

An online dating-review service onlinedateshare.com is meant to promote safety and help establish people's identity and reliability.

"It's a way for them to search potential daters before going out with them," says the sites creator.

We agreed to obscure the creator's identity because part of her mission is to spread information on people who have had past run-ins with the law. She says people who date online tend to not reach out to close friends or family for advice because of the stigma.

"They might be embarrassed and a lot of the online dating crimes are extremely under-reported because of the stigma," says the creator of Online Date Share.

She hopes to help protect people from possible harm. Subscribers can leave reviews for dates and search the database for reviews from others. The creator gave us an example of what a typical review might look like:

The username

The date posted

Met in person? Yes.

Looked like their picture? Yes.

Had a great time, we did a cooking class. No chemistry, but agreed to be friends and hang out on occasion.

And an example for dates that didn't go so well.

The username

The date posted

Met in person? Yes.

Looked like their pictures? No.

"Showed up 50 pounds heavier and 20 years older than the profile pic. Seemed nice enough, will be the only date with him."

The website also has interactive blogs, safety tips for online dating, a "wanted!" tab with mug shots of crimes. The site creator says she protects the identity of posters and enforces rules on zero tolerance for bullying or false information.