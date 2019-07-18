Murder suspect arrested in south Huntsville

Posted 2:49 pm, July 18, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities arrested a murder suspect Thursday afternoon in south Huntsville.

The arrest happened at the Murphy USA gas station on South Memorial Parkway near Hobbs Road around 2 p.m.

A Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the person was a suspect in a robbery and killing in Madison County. Deputies are searching for two other people in connection with the case.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updated information.

