Marlon Davidson on his decision to return to Auburn for his senior season

HOOVER, Ala. – Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson was faced with a tough decision after the last game of his junior season.

Davidson could enter his name in the NFL draft or return to Auburn for his senior year.

WHNT News 19 asked Davidson what went through his mind when he made the decision to play his senior season on the plains.

“I mean I came back for family reasons man. The family told me I can do it again. They told me to go back to Auburn, get your degree, and just worry about you and make more plays and leave Auburn the best way it was when you came in and just having fun man. It’s all about having fun,” stated Davidson.

Derrick Brown, one of Davidson’s teammates in the trenches, said he likes to get you angry and fired up and it is easy to do. Davidson laughed and explained their relationship.

“I mean we have a love-hate relationship. I mean sometimes you know as brothers we fight and sometimes we have fun and he’s my roommate,” said Davidson.

Davidson’s favorite part about SEC Media Days is just being in the moment.

“Being here. That’s my favorite part about it is just being here it’s a crazy high man just having fun I’m still a little kid man like I`m really here at SEC Media Days and just out here having fun man just laughing and just being here,” concluded Davidson.

The Auburn Tigers will open up the 2019 season in Arlington, Texas, when they take on Oregon.