Man charged with selling meth in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – Franklin and Marion County authorities arrested a man who they said was carrying three-quarters of a pound of meth to sell in the area.

Marcos Lagos was arrested last Saturday at the Legacy Chevron on U.S. Highway 43 in Russellville Saturday afternoon, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said. Lagos had been under investigation for drug trafficking by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Region E Drug Task Force.

Lagos had more than 12 ounces of meth and 3 grams of cocaine when they took him into custody, authorities said.

He was charged with meth trafficking and cocaine possession.

Lagos was still in the Franklin County Jail as of Thursday morning.