Learn how to stop and avoid common scams with AARP’s Fraud Watch Network

The AARP Fraud Watch Network aims to empower people to protect themselves from fraud and scams with proven tools and resources - from articles, to fraud literacy quizzes, to a scam-tracking map. Everything offered is free, regardless of whether you're an AARP member.

Resources include:

-AARP.org - A webpage where consumers can access news, tips and videos on how to spot common scams, and a scam-tracking map featuring reports from scam spotters and law enforcement

-The AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline - If you get a suspicious call, text or email (for example, requesting your bank account number, instructing you to buy a gift card or promising an expensive prize), or if you, a relative or a friend has given money or financial information to someone you now suspect was a scammer, call 877-908-3360.

-Biweekly 'Watchdog Alerts' by email and text

-Consumer Advocacy: The AARP Fraud Watch Network collaborates with industry to spread the message of prevention and to seek adoption of best practices to help protect consumers from scammers' tactics. The AARP Fraud Watch Network also seeks to support regulatory and legislative action to protect consumers from scams and fraud.

-In-person and online learning through live events around the country, online learnings on how to identify red flags, as well as webinars and Tele-Town halls.

For more information on AARP' Fraud Watch Network, click here.