GasBuddy looks at gas supplies after hurricanes

With Hurricane Barry starting the 2019 hurricane season, GasBuddy is sharing how quickly gas stations typically run out of fuel…and get replenished again.

The study focused on the highest-impacted areas of Hurricanes Irma, Florence and Michael.

In the case of Florence and Michael, gas stations first reported a fuel deficiency shortly after emergency declarations. Nearly 20% of gas stations in Gainsville, Florida were reported to have no gasoline before the emergency declaration was announced.

After Hurricane Irma, GasBuddy showed refueling efforts made a significant impact in Gainsville.

After Hurricane Michael, some gas stations sat without fuel for 17 days.