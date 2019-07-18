Former Birmingham youth pastor sentenced for child sex abuse

Posted 12:09 pm, July 18, 2019

Christopher Cody Stutts, 37(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama youth pastor has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a young girl.

The Tuscaloosa News reports 37-year-old Christopher Cody Stutts pleaded guilty Tuesday to abusing a child younger than 12. Four other charges, including rape and sodomy were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

AL.com reported that Tuscaloosa County Capt. Gary Hood responded to the sexual assault call in February 2018.

Hood said a 14-year-old girl told investigators that Stutts had assaulted her over the past three years.

After his arrest, Stutts was fired from his position as a part-time youth and worship leader at Westwood Baptist Church in the Forestdale area of Birmingham.

