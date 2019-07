FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police need help locating this person. Officers want to speak with this man about a current case.

Investigators say he’s been seen in a late model red or maroon Dodge Charger with a hood scoop.

If you have any information about him please contact Investigator Shaddix at 256-760-6465 or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP” plus your message.