Dirty equipment and improper holding temperatures found during recent health inspections

Madison County

Applebees

3028 Memorial Pkwy SW, Huntsville, AL 35801

Score: 81

Violations:

The health inspector found the following foods at improper cold holding temperatures: Spinach artichoke dip at 46-50F Shredded cheese at 48F Chicken breasts at 45-50F Steak at 47F Shrimp at 52F

Black residue was found in the soda nozzles and inside the ice machine.

A hand sink was removed without approval from the health department.

The bar hand sink was being used to wash cleaning buckets.

All violations were corrected.

__________________________________________

Captain D's

9088 Madison Blvd, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 85

Violations:

Chopped lettuce and tomatoes were stored for more than 24 hours in the refrigerator without a date stamp.

Flies were found throughout the kitchen.

All violations were corrected by the follow up.

____________________________________________

Clean Plate Recommendation

Chocolate by Julia - Snappy Pizza

3450 Highway 53 Suite A Huntsville, Alabama 35806

Score: 98

You could argue pizza and chocolate are a classic pairing. That's what Chocolate by Julia - Snappy Pizza on Highway 53 in Huntsville are highlighting.

They're serving classic pies with homemade crusts along with creative options from chicken mediterranean pizza to loaded potato with bacon.

Other savory items include burgers, wings, calzones and sandwiches. They have plenty of sweet options as well.

Their decadent cinnamon roll is topped with cream cheese frosting, homemade caramel sauce and pecans.

Cake pops with fun decorations make for good gifts. Beautiful chocolates with flavors like strawberry and espresso are made from scratch with no additional preservatives. They pride themselves on their chocolate truffles and turtles. They even say they took home first place in the Huntsville chocolate championship and tasting last year.