Crews check potential hazardous material at Decatur business

DECATUR, Ala. – Police and firefighters were called to a business on Central Avenue to investigate a potential hazardous material Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to National Packaging around 1 p.m. The building was evacuated.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue was called in to help assist with identifying the material.

No one was injured, and there was no risk to the public, according to Decatur police.

POTENTIAL HAZARDOUS MATERIAL CALL: DPD is currently on scene with Decatur Fire & Rescue at National Packaging (3306 Central AVE) on a potential hazardous material call. No injuries reported. Building evacuated. Scene contained within the building. No public safety risk. — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) July 18, 2019