Catching up with James Clemens alum, current Kentucky Wildcat, Logan Stenberg at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. – It’s no secret that the SEC is arguably one of the best conferences in college football, which means it has some of the best players as well.

WHNT News 19 asked Senior Kentucky Wildcat Logan Stenberg how James Clemens helped him get where he is now.

“You know the coaches over at JC really prepared me to get to college and to put myself in the best situation to succeed. I really credit that to Coach S and Coach Waldrop over there they do a great job and I owe them nothing but the world. I’m so thankful. North Alabama seems to be just pumping out great talent every year, especially at JC the past few years we’ve had SEC guys every year so it’s great to see we’re very thankful for that and it’s easy to be an alumni when you’ve got a great football team so it’s fun to support them,” said Stenberg.

Stenberg describes his SEC Media Days experience in Hoover.

“It’s been great I came back home you know we’re in Alabama so it’s been great a little homecoming. It’s been great just kinda getting my foot in the door do a little media. It’s been a fun experience.”

Stenberg is looking forward to the most in his senior season with the Wildcats.

“We’re definitely looking forward to Toledo game one. We’re gonna go out there and get that one under our belt and see where we go from there, but we’re just gonna be working a lot offseason,” stated Stenberg.

Stenberg and the Wildcats open their season vs. Toledo on August 31 at 11 a.m. in Lexington.