Birmingham airport has new technology to speed up identity check

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A new service is being used to help speed up identity checks for travelers using Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

According to our news partners AL.com, CLEAR uses eye and fingerprint scanning technology to automate identity checks.

CLEAR has kiosks that recognize users, which serves as their ticket and reservation.

The company’s scanning service costs $15 a month, paid annually, with an option to add up to three more family members for $50 per year. Children under 18 can use the kiosks for free when accompanied by a CLEAR family member.

CLEAR members still have to go through other security measures, but they do get to move to the front of physical security screening without having to remove their shoes.