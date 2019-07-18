× Alabama surplus property buyers can start the bidding online

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama residents can now bid on state and federal surplus property more than three times a year.

News outlets report the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced they’ll be moving the public surplus property auction online and year-round starting this month.

Director Kenneth Boswell says moving the auctions online will make the process more efficient and allows for more items to be available throughout the year.

The Surplus Property Program collects property declared as “excess” by state and federal agencies. The property is sold at reduced prices to public entities and nonprofits before being auctioned off.

The department says it has approximately $50 million in inventory at any given time. Items range from vehicles to furniture to cellphones to tools and everything in between.