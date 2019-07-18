× Alabama Department of Public Health advises what fish NOT to consume

If you like to fish, or just enjoy eating them, you will have to avoid certain types.

The Alabama Department of Public Health released its annual fish consumption advisory which explains the fish that may be contaminated with toxins this season.

Do NOT eat:

Largemouth Bass from most Alabama waterways due to Mercury contamination.

Striped Bass from the Coosa River

Spotted Bass from the Lay or Logan Morgan reservoirs.

There are further recommendations for more at-risk groups like babies, children, and women who are pregnant or nursing. The report says at-risk groups should not eat any King Mackerel, Shark, Swordfish, or Tilefish.

The full report has advisors organized geographically.

It also has more information about the testing process and ways you can clean and cook fish to minimize the number of contaminants you consume.

If you want to read the full report, click here.

ADEM, Tennessee Valley Authority, and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources collected samples of specific fish species for analysis from various water bodies throughout the state during the fall of 2018.