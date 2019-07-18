Additional Flooding Possible Through Sunrise Thursday

A band of heavy storms pushes southeast across north Alabama Thursday morning. Several *FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS* were issued including one until 4:15am for Morgan, Lawrence, and Lauderdale Counties. Some areas have over three inches of rain since 10pm Wednesday night.

Rain radar estimates are impressive with an additional 2-3″ on places that already have several inches of rain from previous days. Yellow areas are around 2″ just in the last six hours from 10pm Wednesday to 2am Thursday morning. Some parts of the Shoals have over five inches of rain just in the last couple of days.

See that small part of southeast Madison County? That was yellow was the result from a heavy thunderstorm overnight that dropped around two inches of rain near Owens Crossroads and New Hope. Looking through the morning, things should start to wind down with only a few widely scattered showers through the afternoon. Remember the ground is saturated and any heavy rain can produce flash flooding. Be prepared to seek higher ground. Don’t cross a road where water covers it.

Here was the flash flood warning text. Again, this was allowed to expire at 4:15am:

* Flash Flood Warning for... Eastern Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama... Central Limestone County in north central Alabama... Northwestern Morgan County in north central Alabama... Northeastern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama... * Until 415 AM CDT. * At 119 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Decatur, Athens, Moulton, Trinity, Rogersville, Lexington, Courtland, Tanner, North Courtland and Hillsboro. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.