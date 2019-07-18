7 years after fire, a comeback for Hubig’s Pies in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A favorite New Orleans confection is making a comeback seven years after a devastating fire.

Louisiana’s economic development office announced Thursday that Hubig’s Pies will be produced again next year in suburban Jefferson Parish.

Hubig’s made hand-sized turnovers with a glazed crust and fillings of chocolate, coconut or any of a variety of fruits. Wrapped in white paper labeled with a caricature of a chef known as Savory Simon, the pies were prominent at retail checkout counters, including grocery and hardware stores, for decades.

A 2012 fire gutted Hubig’s longtime bakery in New Orleans’ Marigny (MEHR’-ih-nee) neighborhood. Production will resume in Jefferson Parish after a $1.37 million investment in a manufacturing facility.

The state says Hubig’s will distribute pies from the Louisiana-Texas line to the Mobile, Alabama, area.

