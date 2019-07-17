NASA veteran Homer Hickam, whose 1998 memoir Rocket Boys was the basis for the 1999 film “October Sky,” shares his thoughts about conspiracy theorists and returning to the moon.

Hickam tells us about his passion for space and the space program and how it began with the launch of Sputnik in October of 1957.

Think the Moon Landing was Fake? Come to Huntsville

Giving Credit

The podcast episodes were produced by our host and long-time anchor Steve Johnson with production by Daniel Godwin. Music provided by Megatrax.

About Apollo 11 Legacies

Apollo 11 Legacies celebrates the space mission that took us to the moon. Most episodes are based on panel discussions in Huntsville, Alabama, featuring those who were directly involved or have a personal connection to the Apollo mission. The podcast captures their personal stories shared with a live audience. It also features professionals from NASA, industry, government and academia talking about their work in space, engineering and related fields. The podcast series Apollo 11 Legacies is produced in partnership with Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation and in cooperation with the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.