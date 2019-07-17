× Pita Pal Foods recalls hummus products over Listeria concerns

If you like hummus, be sure to check the label.

Pita Pal Foods LP of Houston is recalling different types of hummus due to potential Listeria monocytogenes identified at the manufacturing facility (not in the finished product) during an FDA inspection.

This affects several brands of hummus products made between May 30, 2019, and June 25, 2019, including Bucee’s, Fresh Thyme, Harris Teeter.

The products were distributed nationwide and to the United Arab Emirates.

For a full list of impacted products, visit the FDA website.

Pita Pal Foods urges consumers who have purchased the identified products to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 832-803-9295 or email products@pitapal.com.

No illnesses have been reported to date for these products.

The company is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution, according to the FDA release.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.