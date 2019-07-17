Neighbors in Muscle Shoals worried about retention pond flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. - Heavy rains this week make neighbors in the Shoals nervous.

Families living off Wilson Dam Road just finished an expensive clean up from February flooding, and they're worried it could happen again.

"Everything 16 inches and below had to be gutted and replaced," Muscle Shoals resident Tanner Hunt said.

Almost a foot of rain in less than a week in February left Hunt's street underwater.

"I called my insurance agent and he said, 'you're not covered'," Hunt said.

After replacing the floors, doors, and drywall, Hunt and his wife moved back in this month.

"Just the material alone was around $15,000," Hunt said.

With a dehumidifier running, Hunt says he's just starting to get comfortable.

"What do we do if it happens again?" Hunt said.

His concern is with the nearby retention pond, which overflowed in February. Wednesday was another test for the pond after the shoals received four inches of rain this week.

"There's nowhere for the water to go and we don't know where it's going," Hunt said.

On Wednesday, leaders from Muscle Shoals said the city owns the lot next to the retention pond on Roosevelt Ave, which would allow them to nearly double its capacity. Right now, they say they're waiting for an announcement from FEMA to find out if they're going to get any money to pay for it. They don't know how long that'll take.

"Maybe some engineers need to come in and give the city some advice on what to do because this needs to be fixed," Hunt said.

Leaders in the Shoals say the damage and cleanup from the spring flooding cost the city around $500,000. In April, President Trump approved a disaster declaration in Alabama for 10 counties including Colbert County, which included flood damage.

The declaration says federal dollars are available for cities and counties on a cost-sharing basis.