Locally-heavy storms possible through early Thursday morning

A large wave of heavy thunderstorms developed over Missouri Wednesday evening, and they have been moving southeast toward Tennessee and Alabama. While we expect most of the activity to diminish by the time it would move into North Alabama, there is a chance of a few scattered heavy thunderstorms after midnight.

Any storms that manage to get this far south would have gusty winds, intense lightning and very heavy rainfall. We do not expect additional flash flooding; storms won’t last as long (be as persistent) as Wednesday morning.

