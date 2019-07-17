James Clemens alum LaBryan Ray expected to be very productive for the Crimson Tide this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOOVER, Ala. - The Alabama Football program has been the dynasty the past few years, and the Crimson Tide is recognized as one of, if not the best, college football program in history.

Some of the top players, all over the country, come to play for Nick Saban and his powerhouse squad, which includes some local student-athletes from North Alabama.

Former James Clemens Jet LaBryan Ray could arguably be named as the top player in the state back in 2017. Ray chose Alabama over several other SEC schools, but suffered a foot injury that limited his playing time in his first year at The Capstone. He bounced back for his sophomore season and saw time in all 15 of Alabama's games, and now he is gearing up for round three with the tide.

WHNT News 19 asked Head Coach Nick Saban on Ray's development so far during his time with the tide, and what expectations are for him this upcoming season.

"LaBryan Ray has been a really good player for us he was very productive for us last year. We look at him, even last year as a starter who rotated in and played probably just as much as any of the defensive ends. We think he can be a really really good player for us. I think he's a player we definitely want to count on to be a good leader for us and someone who can contribute and be very productive," said Saban.

Alabama Junior Linebacker Dylan Moses says Ray is one of his favorite players on the team.

"Man, he is very dominant you know he's one of my favorite players on the team and like I said for him to be so dominant and so much of a great player you wouldn't expect that from him off the field because like I said he's so quiet and timid and to himself he's really goofy too, but there's like a switch that goes off in his end once he goes on the field and that's what separates him from everyone else," said Moses.