Huntsville man arrested for leading DeKalb County authorities on chase

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A man wanted for cocaine trafficking in Madison County was arrested Tuesday after leading authorities through a chase in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Lamaric Douglas, 30, of Huntsville, refused to stop for deputies who tried to stop him near Hammondville for a traffic violation. Douglas went down Highway 117 and then drove the wrong way on Interstate 59, going south in the northbound lanes, authorities said.

Douglas blew a tire during the chase and wrecked on the side of the interstate, according to the sheriff’s office. He tried to run but was taken into custody shortly after the wreck, deputies said.

Deputies said they found oxycodone and adderall pills in Douglas’s vehicle, as well as a digital scale that had cocaine residue on it.

Douglas was wanted by Huntsville police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for cocaine trafficking, felony attempting to elude and being a felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said.

He was charged in DeKalb County with attempting to elude, two counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal littering.