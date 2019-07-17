× Group ‘Alabama’ to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Musicians Hall of Fame

The group ‘Alabama’ is one of the biggest acts in country music history and they’re about to receive a major honor.

Tuesday, the Musician’s Hall of Fame announced the band from Fort Payne will receive the first-ever “Lifetime Achievement Award. WTVF reports that Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry, and Randy Owen will share the honor.

Other inductees this year include the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section and the Muscle Shoals Horn Section.

The ceremony will be held on October 22nd at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville.

Presale tickets for members of the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum on August 2nd. Tickets go on sale to the public on August 5th.