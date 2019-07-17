Flash Flooding In the Shoals Wednesday Morning

It was an active morning in the Shoals with a *FLASH FLOOD WARNING* issued for Lauderdale & Colbert Counties until 9:30am. Another flash flood warning was issued for Franklin, Lawrence, and Colbert Counties until 11:15am. There was also a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Franklin County as well issued until 8:30am.

Heavy rain moved in after midnight lasting through 7am. Some areas had over two inches rainfall including around Saint Florian and Florence High School. Here is a look at the radar estimate from 3am-6am:

We have a report of flooded roads in Florence Wednesday morning. A friendly reminder not to drive where water covers the road. The water depth is unknown. More rain and storms are possible through the morning and afternoon and the remnant low of Barry continues to move through. We transition from our soggy pattern to a hotter and drier one later on this week.

WHNT News 19 Weather Discussion