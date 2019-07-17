FDA approves locally crafted bloodstream infection test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A group of scientists on the HudsonAlpha Biotechnology Campus are celebrating a big step in their exploration.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new diagnostic test created right here in the Rocket City.

The test is designed to detect and identify bacteria associated with bloodstream infection and sepsis that normally follows.

The CEO of iCubate, the lab on the HudsonAlpha campus that created the test, said he hopes this solution saves lives.

"Ultimately we want healthcare providers to have the actionable tests and test results to be able to make decisions for their patients," explained Carter Wells. " We want to really make sure that patients are able to get the appropriate therapy earlier."

Wells said he believes early detection will reduce the amount families spend on institutional cost and care in the long run.