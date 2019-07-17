Erroll Thompson discusses how Florence football prepared him for Mississippi State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOOVER, Ala. - It's never easy picking where you want to play your college football, especially when you have a skill set like Erroll Thompson, but the former Florence Falcon chose to go to Mississippi State and now he's enjoying his first SEC Media Days.

"It's been kind of surreal it's been different, I kind of took everything into account it's moving really fast but it's been a great experience so far," said Thompson.

When WHNT News 19 asked Thompson how did going to Florence High School playing on that team with those coaches and those players prepare you for this moment.

"Florence means a lot. It's where my dad is from, my mom has been in Florence her whole life, but coaches like JB Wallace he prepared me, Ty Burke, Brandon Bailey. Those are guys who prepared me for SEC football when I was in high school," stated Thompson.