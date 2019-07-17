× Decatur Animal Services hosting its first “Clear the Shelter” event August 17th

DECATUR, Ala. – Take home a forever friend this summer.

Decatur Animal Services is hosting a “Clear the Shelter” event for the first time on Saturday, August 17th. Clear the Shelters is a national event series. Since 2015, over 250,000 pets have been rescued as part of the initiative.

All full-priced animals will be available at the following rate reductions:

Large-Breed Adult Dogs – 50% Off

Cats – 50% Off

Kittens & Puppies – 25% Off

Small-Breed Adult Dogs – 25% Off

Rate reductions will run from Wednesday, August 14th – Wednesday, August 21st.

Decatur Animal Services is a municipal animal shelter operated by the City of Decatur as a division of the Decatur Police Department.