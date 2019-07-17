Crews contain house fire in Lauderdale County

Posted 8:28 am, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:40AM, July 17, 2019

Fire in Florence

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Officials say a fire broke out at a home in Lauderdale County Wednesday morning.

Five volunteer fire departments responded to the house fire on Lauderdale 61, north of St. Florian. Officials say the fire started in the back bedroom but they are unsure what started it although it does not appear weather-related.

The homeowner did, however, get out safely, according to officials.

Officials were able to extinguish and contain the fire quickly.

