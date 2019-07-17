× “Bundles of Hope” benefit dinner this Saturday, featuring parents of Albertville sextuplets

Huntsville, Ala. – You’re invited to join the Bundles of Hope fund for a night of great entertainment and fun while supporting a wonderful cause.

The Bundles of Hope fund helps support the 1,000 plus families with babies in the Neonatal ICU at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children annually.

On Saturday, July 20th, a benefit dinner will be held at the Limestone County Event Center in Athens.

The evening will start at 6pm with appetizers and a silent auction.

Dinner will begin at 7pm. Special guest speakers are Courtney and Eric Walrop, from the television show “Sweet Home Sextuplets.”

They’ll share their family’s story about raising their six miracle babies, along with their three older boys.

Tickets are $40. They’re available online here.

Tickets may also be purchased at the following stores:

Kathleen’s Korner

First National Bank

Snapdragon Kids

Village Pizza

Eastside Pharmacy

Athens Aerials