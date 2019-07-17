× Authorities recapture escaped inmate from Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Authorities confirm they have recaptured an escaped Decatur inmate.

Anthony Ball, 28, was located near Gemstone Foods in Decatur Wednesday afternoon.

Previously reported

DECATUR, Ala. – Authorities are searching for an inmate who they said left his work assignment Wednesday morning.

Anthony Ball, 28, was last seen around 11 a.m., according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Ball is an inmate at the North Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur.

Ball is serving a 30-year sentence for robbery out of Pickens County. He was sentenced in 2013.

Ball is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light-colored blue jeans, black shoes and a dark-colored baseball cap.

Anyone who has seen Ball or knows where he may be is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.