A real cold front in July!?

A significant heat wave north of the Tennessee Valley (yes, it can be hotter north of us than it is here) pumps temperatures up into the 90s and low-100s with a heat index that could go higher than 105ºF under a hot area of high pressure this weekend. We’ll be on the southern edge of that ‘high,’ so we’ll have a better chance of storms that could knock the temperature down some.

As the heat breaks to the north, an unusually strong cold front for July blows through knocking temperatures down big-time.

Some guidance has us in the 70s/80s by day and 50s at night! That’s probably a little too cool, but we do expect at least a few days of more pleasant weather with lower humidity by the middle and end of next week.

