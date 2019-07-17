× 1 injured, airlifted following officer-involved shooting in Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A man was injured following an officer-involved shooting in Fort Payne.

Police say they were called to a domestic disturbance on Fischer Road just east of downtown around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday night. When police arrived they say a man attempted to use his vehicle as a weapon before at least one officer fired at the man in the vehicle. The incident ended in the 1200 block of Dean Road.

Police say the unidentified man was alert and talking when he was taken to DeKalb regional hospital and then airlifted him to Chattanooga.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.

WHNT New 19 is working to gather more information.