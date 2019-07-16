× U.S. Space and Rocket Center launches 5,000 rockets to celebrate 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 launch

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Space and Rocket Center attemped to set a Guinness World Record by launching 5,000 rockets at 8:32 a.m.

50 years ago, Apollo 11 lifted off at the same time.

In addition to video from our team, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center is also streamed video from a camera mounted on top of the Saturn V rocket. You can watch both cameras below.

WHNT News 19 Video:

U.S. Space and Rocket Center Video: