Teen earns Eagle Scout rank after creating mental health pamphlet

HARTSELLE, Ala. - A teenager just earned his Eagle Scout rank by completing a project he hopes will help other kids in his situation.

Janzen McBride lost his father a few years ago.

He knows kids often don't know how to express their sadness in situations like his.

So McBride used his Eagle Scout project to draft a pamphlet with helpful information for kids dealing with loss.

He wants to encourage kids everywhere to make a difference in their communities.

"When you have an idea, if there's a will there's a way. Second off, you have to be brave enough to make it and ask people's approval, see if it's good or bad and what it needs. You're going to have to have a band of friends to help you with it because it took a while," explained McBride.

McBride says his life changed forever when his dad died, but support from family and friends allowed him to be able to share his story.

His pamphlets have been approved to be placed in all Hartselle City Schools and hospice of the valley in Decatur.