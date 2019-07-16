Pedestrian hit on St. Clair Avenue, Huntsville police searching for white SUV

Posted 6:08 pm, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:30PM, July 16, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening and police are searching for the vehicle involved.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said a man was hit in the 500 block of St. Clair Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

The man was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition, Webster said.

Police are searching for a white SUV that witnesses reported seeing in the area.

St. Clair Avenue was blocked off while police worked on the scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.