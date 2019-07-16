× Pedestrian hit on St. Clair Avenue, Huntsville police searching for white SUV

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening and police are searching for the vehicle involved.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said a man was hit in the 500 block of St. Clair Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

The man was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition, Webster said.

Police are searching for a white SUV that witnesses reported seeing in the area.

St. Clair Avenue was blocked off while police worked on the scene.