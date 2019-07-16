Pattern Shift This Week – From Soggy To Sunshine – Widespread 90s Return

We’ve had our fair share of rain across the Tennessee Valley especially our western sections. Some parts of the Shoals are over five inches of rain for the month of July. Here is a look at the numbers for Huntsville International. We’ve had nine days of measurable rainfall totaling 2.05″ as of Tuesday morning, July 16. Some areas have much more while others mainly over eastern zones still have less. As we know in the summertime, it’s feast or famine when it comes to thunderstorms.

Now back to reality later this week. Barry will be gone by Thursday as we transition back to our summer pattern of 90 degree temperatures and heat index values above 100°. Historically late July and early August, is the hottest part of the summer. We’ll see what happens as we officially pass the half way point of July. The summer ridge we typically see across the southeast strengthens later this week increasing our temperatures and decreasing our rain chances. We’ll be in the middle 90s later on with a feels like temperature in the *heat advisory* category.

Here is a look at what we’ll feel later this week.

WHNT News 19 Weather Discussion