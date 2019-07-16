× Power outage leaves Apollo 11 50th Anniversary celebration dinner in the dark

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Space and Rocket Center continued its week-long celebration of the Apollo 11 mission, the Apollo program, and Huntsville’s effort to get man to the moon Tuesday.

Shortly after the program began at 7 p.m., an isolated power outage occurred. Power was partially restored for a brief time while the band entertained the guests, but then went out a second time.

It appears the power just cut out @WHNT pic.twitter.com/4RzOunOFH2 — Kristen Conner (@KConnerWHNT) July 17, 2019

Huntsville Utilities confirmed that crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power for the event.

Lights seem to be slowly returning @WHNT pic.twitter.com/sX5dozEmEH — Kristen Conner (@KConnerWHNT) July 17, 2019

Tuesday marked the 50th anniversary of the Saturn V’s historic launch toward the moon. The day began with another history-making launch: 5000 model rockets, scoring a Guinness World Record for the most model rockets ever launched at one time.

The Homecoming Dinner began at 6 p.m. complete with space celebrities, public officials, and the engineers and families of those who helped make Apollo 11 possible.

Tickets sold out as the event drew closer. WHNT News 19 is told those who will be in attendance include Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden, Ed Gibson, and even the family of Werner Von Braun, the German rocket scientist who became Huntsville’s hometown hero. They will join state and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center leaders, and sponsors including Intuitive Research, to highlight the work done right here in Huntsville to take us to the moon.

Scheduled speakers are, in order according to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center:

Dr. Deborah Barnhart, CEO and Executive Director of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Hal Brewer, Co-Founder and CEO of INTUITIVE® Research Technology, the Apollo 50 Golden Anniversary Sponsor

Pastor Travis Collins, Senior Pastor, First Baptist Church in Huntsville

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

Jan Hess, President of Teledyne Brown, the Presenting Sponsor of the Apollo 11 Homecoming Dinner

Jody Singer, Director of NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

John Shannon, Boeing Vice President and Program Manager, SLS program, Huntsville. Boeing is the Signature Sponsor for the dinner

Dr. Margrit von Braun, Professor Emerita University of Idaho and honorary chair of the Apollo 11 Golden Anniversary Celebration

A whole table will be dedicated to the engineers, scientists and technicians, and all those who worked behind the scenes during that time. We’re told we will see their contributions highlighted this evening too.

It’s all in the continued effort to remember the work done in Huntsville to take us where no man had gone before.

WHNT News 19 has a crew at tonight’s dinner and will have more on WHNT News 19 at 10.