Online date turns into home invasion robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.-- Huntsville Police need help locating two suspects after a home invasion style robbery. Police say the victim met a female online and brought her to his home. Soon after, three men showed up to the home and robbed the victim at gunpoint.

Police arrested one of three suspects, Marquail Johnson. Deonte Battle and Marqus Vance have warrants for their arrest on robbery first degree.

"A couple of them did have handguns. They wound up taking some vehicle keys but did not take the vehicle. And they did take a cell phone that belonged to him," says Lt. Michael Johnson.

Lt. Michael Johnson says thankfully no one was injured in this incident, but it easily could have been much worse.

"It all goes back to you should be wary of who you meet online and who you're bringing into your home. How well do you know them?" says Johnson.

Police say the two met through the website ending in a .com address. Johnson says if you're going to date online, it's a good idea to first do some homework.

"Their name is what we would call a clue. If it doesn't exist, then that probably might not be their name. The first thing you should do in checking that name is, of course, social media, but also jailview. Jailview is a public service and it gives a lot of good information for those 21 and older who have been arrested," says Johnson.

Johnson says the female in connection with this armed robbery did have a record with Huntsville Police.

"He would have seen these arrests on jailview had he checked," says Johnson.

If you know where Battle or Vance may be, you are asked to call the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100