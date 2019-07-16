Missing 2-year-old who vanished during Michigan camping trip found alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. - A missing 2-year-old has been found alive one day after she went missing during a family camping trip in northern Michigan.

"Gabriella was found in good condition and even in good spirits for a little girl who had been out in the woods all night," Michigan State Police tweeted.

Gabriella Vitale apparently wandered away from the campsite while the family was packing up to leave early Monday morning.

She was wearing a pink jacket, which police found several hundred yards away from the family campsite. Dozens of people from several law enforcement agencies along with 10 police dogs searched into the night for the missing girl.

Police found Gabriella after she walked to a nearby residence about a quarter mile to a half mile west of where she had last been seen. The location was on the outskirts of where officers had been searching.

She was taken to an area hospital to be checked after going over 24 hours without water, but first responders say she was in good shape.

The family released this statement Tuesday afternoon:

“We would like to express our thanks to God for keeping our sweet Gabriella safe. Thank you to the countless public safety officers, first responders, and those that helped locate our girl. We are forever grateful to the Fairview Community, especially the local, state and DNR officers. Please continue to keep our family in your prayers as we hold Gabriella in our arms.” - Alyssa Bijarro, mother of Gabriella