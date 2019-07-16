LIVE BLOG: Day 2 of SEC Media Days as Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ole Miss take the stage

HOOVER, Ala. – It’s day two of SEC Media Days from The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama. Today we will hear from Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Ole Miss. Here are the coaches and student-athletes we will be hearing from today:

Georgia

  • Head Coach Kirby Smart
  • Jake Fromm, QB, Jr.
  • J.R. Reed, DB, Sr.
  • Andrew Thomas, OL, Jr.

Texas A&M

  • Head Coach Jimbo Fisher
  • Kellen Mond, QB, Jr.
  • Justin Madubuike, DL, Jr.
  • Braden Mann, P, Sr.

Ole Miss

  • Head Coach Matt Luke
  • Matt Corral, QB, Fr.
  • Alex Givens, OL, Sr.
  • Mo Sanogo, LB, Jr.

Tennessee

  • Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt
  • Daniel Bituli, LB, Sr.
  • Jarrett Guarantano, QB, Jr.
  • Darrell Taylor, LB, Sr.
