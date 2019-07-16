LIVE BLOG: Day 2 of SEC Media Days as Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ole Miss take the stage
HOOVER, Ala. – It’s day two of SEC Media Days from The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama. Today we will hear from Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Ole Miss. Here are the coaches and student-athletes we will be hearing from today:
Georgia
- Head Coach Kirby Smart
- Jake Fromm, QB, Jr.
- J.R. Reed, DB, Sr.
- Andrew Thomas, OL, Jr.
Texas A&M
- Head Coach Jimbo Fisher
- Kellen Mond, QB, Jr.
- Justin Madubuike, DL, Jr.
- Braden Mann, P, Sr.
Ole Miss
- Head Coach Matt Luke
- Matt Corral, QB, Fr.
- Alex Givens, OL, Sr.
- Mo Sanogo, LB, Jr.
Tennessee
- Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt
- Daniel Bituli, LB, Sr.
- Jarrett Guarantano, QB, Jr.
- Darrell Taylor, LB, Sr.