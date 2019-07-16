James Clemens alum and Georgia Bulldog Monty Rice earns high praise from his head coach and team

HOOVER, Ala. – James Clemens alum Monty Rice, who finished the 2018 season third on the team in tackles, earned high praise from his Bulldog squad in Hoover at SEC Media Days.

Georgia Junior Starting Quarterback Jake Fromm describes Rice’s leadership skills as impressive.

“Monty, he’s doing a really good job really taking care of his body. He’s growing as a vocal leader on the team, you know, doing a good job coming into that role. Really excited to see what he can do for this football team you know for the defense and how he can step up and be a great leader for this football team,” said Fromm.

Head Coach Kirby Smart had positive remarks on Rice.

“Yeah, Monty is a kid that came in early, enrolled early, and was able to kind of help us a lot. He kind of got dinged up last year and it was tough on him because he’s a good football player. He’s been healthy ever since. We think he’s going to be a tremendous asset for us he’s going to be in thick competition at inside linebacker where we’ve got three or four guys that are fighting for two starting jobs and we think Monty is going to be right in the middle of that,” said Smart.

Rice is entering his junior season and the sky really is the limit for the Tennessee Valley native.