IHOP® Offering 58-Cent Pancakes Nationwide on July 16 in Honor of Its Launch In 1958

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To celebrate IHOP’s birth year of 1958, IHOP is serving 58-cent short stacks of its Original Buttermilk pancakes on Tuesday, July 16 from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. at restaurants nationwide.

“This has been another incredible year for the IHOP brand and we’re celebrating by giving our loyal guests a can’t-beat deal on the pancakes that made us famous,” said Alisa Gmelich, Vice President of Marketing, IHOP. “For more than six decades we’ve focused on innovation across our menu and as well as how we can bring the best all-day breakfast foods and more to millions of guests every day. Whether guests visit us at an IHOP restaurant or choose to order takeout and delivery, they’ll get the same incredible dining experience we’ve been known for since 1958.”

Brothers Al and Jerry Lapin established IHOP in 1958 after finding inspiration in the tropical tastes of coconut syrup and dreaming up the idea of a local restaurant centered around pancakes. What started with one restaurant in Toluca Lake, CA, a suburb of Los Angeles, has today grown into an iconic American brand with more than 1,800 franchised restaurants stretched across the U.S. and around the world.

Guests can receive one short stack of three Original Buttermilk pancakes per person, dine-in only, for 58 cents on Tuesday, July 16 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide*. Visit IHOP.com to find the nearest IHOP location.

*Offer, price, and participation vary by location.